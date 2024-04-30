Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $136.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.22 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger L. Fix bought 1,555 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $39,963.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,616.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,841,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,587,000 after buying an additional 916,248 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,724,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,382,000 after purchasing an additional 533,474 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 595.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 257,646 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

