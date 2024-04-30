Timken (NYSE:TKR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.000-6.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion.

Timken stock traded up $5.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.24. The company had a trading volume of 521,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. Timken has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Timken from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.90.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

