Toromont Industries (TIH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.12 per share for the quarter.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.13. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Shares of TIH opened at C$127.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$128.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$118.97. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$100.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$135.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Toromont Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

In related news, Director William John Harvey sold 300 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.90, for a total value of C$37,770.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.00, for a total transaction of C$384,000.00. Also, Director William John Harvey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.90, for a total value of C$37,770.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,700 shares of company stock worth $2,727,180. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares set a C$137.00 target price on Toromont Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$135.38.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

