Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $285.00 at Robert W. Baird

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Tractor Supply from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $277.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $278.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.27 and its 200 day moving average is $227.47.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,173,072.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,589,000 after purchasing an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,170 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,010,000 after buying an additional 878,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

