Traders Buy High Volume of Globe Life Put Options (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,646 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 13% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,003 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Get Globe Life alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Price Performance

Globe Life stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,758,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,990. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,186.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $334,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. CWM LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 11.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 37,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Globe Life by 7.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.