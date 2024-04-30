Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 188 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 714,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 66,946 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,564,000 after purchasing an additional 126,546 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,350,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,204,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $67.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.30. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.16 and a 12-month high of $71.30.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.