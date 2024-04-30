Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,671 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $507,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ISCV opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $407.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.23.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

