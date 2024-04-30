Trisura Group (TSU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Trisura Group to post earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.05. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of C$754.95 million during the quarter.

Trisura Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE TSU traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$42.60. 7,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,539. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$29.05 and a 12-month high of C$44.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trisura Group

In related news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05. In related news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total transaction of C$1,680,022.05. Also, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total transaction of C$2,399,837.72. Insiders have sold a total of 94,825 shares of company stock worth $4,100,283 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

