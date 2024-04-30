Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.78.

Shares of UNP opened at $240.98 on Friday. Union Pacific has a one year low of $190.71 and a one year high of $258.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.15 and a 200 day moving average of $235.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

