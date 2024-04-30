Upwork (UPWK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Upwork to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Upwork had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.43 million. On average, analysts expect Upwork to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Stock Up 1.5 %

UPWK stock opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. Upwork has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 167.60 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPWK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

View Our Latest Report on Upwork

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,831,978.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 67,531 shares of company stock valued at $851,894 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.