VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

VAALCO Energy Trading Up 4.3 %

EGY stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $688.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGY. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 128,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 404,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

