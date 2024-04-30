Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,849,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,950 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 10.11% of SilverCrest Metals worth $97,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,618,000 after purchasing an additional 722,417 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 418.2% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,032,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 228,642 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,440,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,739,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 85,060 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SILV. Desjardins downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SILV traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $8.19. 707,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,935. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.31. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $8.65.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $61.32 million during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 47.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

