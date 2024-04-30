Van ECK Associates Corp Has $91.58 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,625,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,106 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.33% of Nutrien worth $91,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Nutrien by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,853,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,679 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 18,312.9% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,595,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,631 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Nutrien by 544.3% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,361,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Nutrien by 15.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,175,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,187,000 after purchasing an additional 933,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 15.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,369,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,325,000 after purchasing an additional 849,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE NTR traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.08. 327,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.07.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

