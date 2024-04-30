Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $100.73 Million Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,824,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,726,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.75% of Blue Owl Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,170,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,417,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $9,894,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE OBDC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.91. 425,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

