Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $23,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.95. 126,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,148. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $176.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

