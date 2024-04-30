Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 634,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,349,000 after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares during the last quarter. Flower City Capital raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after buying an additional 61,313 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,834,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,280,000 after acquiring an additional 71,097 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.