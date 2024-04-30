Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 55,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 68,703 shares.The stock last traded at $231.56 and had previously closed at $232.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

About Vanguard Russell 1000

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

