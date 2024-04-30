Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after acquiring an additional 66,681 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.90. 2,070,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,919. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $60.70.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.