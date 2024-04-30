Ventas (VTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ventas Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE:VTR opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ventas has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of -406.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12.
Ventas Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.21%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Ventas
Ventas Company Profile
Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ventas
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.