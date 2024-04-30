Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Up 1%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.52 and last traded at $76.15. 1,360,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,514,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -80.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 125.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

