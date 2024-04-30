Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VITL has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VITL

Vital Farms Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VITL stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.88. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $27.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 14,006 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $224,516.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,733.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 14,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $224,516.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,733.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 31,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $662,604.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,415.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.