WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Down 0.8%

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $222.27 and last traded at $222.52. 38,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 130,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WD-40

WD-40 Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88 and a beta of -0.06.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 70.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,424.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 942 shares of company stock valued at $226,897 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.