WealthTrust Axiom LLC Reduces Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.12% of Triumph Group worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,938,000 after buying an additional 1,155,919 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 29.5% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,667,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,431,000 after buying an additional 606,989 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 808,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 125,498 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 24.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 807,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 156,511 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 737,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 180,725 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TGI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Triumph Group Price Performance

NYSE TGI traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 170,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,414. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $104,616.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,987 shares in the company, valued at $857,081.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triumph Group Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.