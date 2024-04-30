WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 3,033 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace accounts for approximately 1.0% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HWM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.18. 3,398,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,628. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

