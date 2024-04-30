Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.23.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Price Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $97,217,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,258,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,862 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,773.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,324,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,778 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its position in Webster Financial by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,477,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,983,000 after purchasing an additional 877,540 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Webster Financial by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,916,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,785,000 after purchasing an additional 430,331 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.