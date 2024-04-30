Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.23.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.
In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $97,217,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,258,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,862 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,773.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,324,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,778 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its position in Webster Financial by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,477,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,983,000 after purchasing an additional 877,540 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Webster Financial by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,916,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,785,000 after purchasing an additional 430,331 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.
