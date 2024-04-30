Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Trading 23.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $70.00 million and approximately $22,830.63 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,110,382,737 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,110,362,064 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03676157 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $14,933.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

