Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) PT Raised to $88.00 at Robert W. Baird

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.17.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $74.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 27.8% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 125,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 47,280 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $1,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.