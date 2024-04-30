XPEL (XPEL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. XPEL has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). XPEL had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $105.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect XPEL to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XPEL Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $54.41 on Tuesday. XPEL has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.84.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

