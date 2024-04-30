Zillow Group (ZG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Zillow Group has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, analysts expect Zillow Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.40 and a beta of 1.83. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $283,571.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,331. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $283,571.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,331. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $996,669.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

