Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Gap Down to $10.02

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.02, but opened at $9.50. Zuora shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 365,214 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. The business had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $31,452.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $31,452.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 31,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $266,961.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,883.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 481,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,048. 9.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Zuora by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Zuora by 6.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Zuora by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Zuora by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zuora by 18.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

