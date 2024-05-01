10,899 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Purchased by Andina Capital Management LLC

Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,216,000 after acquiring an additional 610,385 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 58,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.16. 784,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,378. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

