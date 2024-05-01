14,726 Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Purchased by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,288 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,108,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867,818 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $4,376,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 757.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 188,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,050,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after purchasing an additional 137,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACAD stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. 163,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,999. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 0.37.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 26,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $474,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,051.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 26,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $474,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,051.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $97,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,675.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,383 shares of company stock worth $1,291,362 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

