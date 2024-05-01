1,682 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Bought by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Entegris by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $132.92 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 111.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.70.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENTG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.64.



Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

