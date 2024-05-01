17,348 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Bought by Berry Wealth Group LP

Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,000. Motorola Solutions makes up about 5.0% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $338.26. The company had a trading volume of 333,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,587. The stock has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.21. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $355.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

