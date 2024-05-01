20,284 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $152.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

