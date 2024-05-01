29,718 Shares in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Purchased by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,718 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FULT stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 359,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,465. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

FULT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

