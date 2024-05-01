3,750 Shares in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 268.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 292,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,563 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Acute Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,941,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.11 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $100.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.95.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3959 per share. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

