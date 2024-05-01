3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading Up 2.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $99.70 and last traded at $99.13. 4,265,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 5,827,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.51.

The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 58.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 135.1% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

