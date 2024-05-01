4,259 Shares in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Purchased by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,259 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of City by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of City by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in City in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get City alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of City in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Activity at City

In other City news, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $132,536.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 8,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $898,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $132,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,981 shares of company stock worth $1,217,039 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

City Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,001. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.39. City Holding has a 12 month low of $82.53 and a 12 month high of $115.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. City’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

City Company Profile

(Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.