60,409 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Acquired by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,968 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,764,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,315,000 after buying an additional 301,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,520.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 124,311 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 345,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,737. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

