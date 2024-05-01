7,029 Shares in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Purchased by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,029 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth $51,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 76.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,499.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SIMO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.68. 40,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,253. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $95.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.41.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $202.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

