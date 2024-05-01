7,250 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5,860.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 803.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 15.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.7% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $88.24 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $100.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $211.59 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 34.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

