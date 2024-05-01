734 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Acquired by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $629,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV opened at $286.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $231.02 and a 52-week high of $300.72.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

