8X8 (EGHT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect 8X8 to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $3.80 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $36,548.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 32,289 shares of company stock worth $81,979 over the last 90 days. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 8X8

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.