908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The business had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. 908 Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. 908 Devices updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

908 Devices Stock Performance

Shares of MASS stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $5.68. 84,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,924. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. 908 Devices has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $186.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at 908 Devices

In other 908 Devices news, insider Michael S. Turner sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $36,571.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at $63,643.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 908 Devices news, insider Michael S. Turner sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $36,571.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,643.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $39,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,001 shares of company stock worth $139,955 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

