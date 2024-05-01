9,809 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 26,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FI traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $150.45. 1,128,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,759. The stock has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

