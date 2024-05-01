A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 15.88%. A10 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

A10 Networks Trading Down 2.5 %

ATEN stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $972.97 million, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.10. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price target on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,348 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $57,437.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $677,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $804,241.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,451.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $57,437.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,659.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,146 shares of company stock worth $1,598,166. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

