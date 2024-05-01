A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Up 18.3% on Earnings Beat

Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) rose 18.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 216,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 640,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial upped their price target on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,878.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $804,241.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,451.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,878.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,166 over the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in A10 Networks by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 16,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Up 18.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

