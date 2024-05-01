Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Short Interest Down 7.2% in April

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $57.25. 187,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,568. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $75.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.82.

Get Our Latest Report on ASO

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 370,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 70,438 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $1,842,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $25,933,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.