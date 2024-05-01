ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) PT Raised to $40.00

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

ACIW has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

ACIW traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,444. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.24.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,220,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,134,000 after purchasing an additional 57,538 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.3% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,845,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,183,000 after purchasing an additional 592,735 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,592,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,265,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,331,000 after purchasing an additional 203,348 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

